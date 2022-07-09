Billings Royals roll over team from Brewster, Washington

BOZEMAN — Owen Doucette and Jessen West drove in three runs each in the Billings Royals’ 17-3 win over Brewster, Washington at the Bozeman American Legion baseball tournament on Saturday.

The Royals knocked out 11 hits, including doubles by Sy Waldron, Bubba Bergen, Austin Schaaf, Nathan Kojetin and Doucette. The Royals also took advantage of 12 bases on balls and four Brewster errors.

Doucette went 3 for 4, and Waldron and West had two hits each.

Jaiden Turner was the winning pitcher, giving up three runs on seven hits in his five innings.

The Royals (28-17) continue play at the tournament on Sunday.