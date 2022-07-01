Billings Royals roll past Loveland; Billings Scarlets down Colorado Rogue

406mtsports.com
BILLINGS — Sy Waldron limited Loveland, Colorado, to four hits through six innings before Kayden Keith came on for the last three outs and the Billings Royals claimed a 7-2 victory over the Northside Dirt Devils on Friday during the second day of the
Goldsmith Gallery Jewelers Baseball Tournament at Pirtz Field.
The Billings Scarlets (17-15) won their first game on Friday with a 7-3 victory over the Colorado Rogue at Dehler Park.
The Scarlets, who won their only game on Thursday 5-4 over the 406 Flyers of Laurel, were to play Casper, Wyoming, at 7:30 p.m. at Dehler Friday.
On Friday, No. 2 batter Austin Schaaf batted 2 for 4 for the Royals with two RBIs and No. 3 hitter Owen Doucette was 2 for 4 with an RBI. The first three batters of the Royals' lineup collected six of the team's eight hits.
Lance Schaaf was 1 for 3 for Billings with two runs and Adam Johnson was 1 for 3 with an RBI. Johnson doubled for the only extra-base hit for the Royals.
Billings was aggressive while on base, as the Royals stole seven bases. Lance Schaaf swiped three bags and Bubba Bergen stole a pair.
Kyler Adams and Jackson Lund both doubled for Loveland.
The Scarlets built a 4-0 cushion after two innings against the Rogue.
They had 10 hits overall, with Luke Tallman poking a double and triple and driving in two runs.
Jaden Sanchez, Rocco Gioioso and Nate McDonald doubled. Gioioso also batted in two runs.
Sanchez, Gioioso, Tallman and Jaxon Brandthad two hits apiece.
Starter Spencer Berger went four innings for the win. He allowed three hits and three earned runs, while also striking out three and walking three.
Photos: Billings Scarlets vs. Colorado Rogue Goldsmith Gallery tournament
Billings Scarlets vs. Colorado Rogue
Billings Scarlets’ Rocco Gioioso (10) slides back to first before the tag during the Billings Scarlets’ game against the Colorado Rogue on the second day of the Goldsmith Gallery Jewelers Baseball Tournament at Dehler Park in Billings on Friday, July 1, 2022.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Billings Scarlets vs. Colorado Rogue
Billings Scarlets’ Nathan McDonald (9) chases down a runner on a pickle play during the Billings Scarlets’ game against the Colorado Rogue on the second day of the Goldsmith Gallery Jewelers Baseball Tournament at Dehler Park in Billings on Friday, July 1, 2022.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Billings Scarlets vs. Colorado Rogue
Colorado Rogue’s Nolan Harper (3) tosses the ball to first during the Billings Scarlets’ game against the Colorado Rogue on the second day of the Goldsmith Gallery Jewelers Baseball Tournament at Dehler Park in Billings on Friday, July 1, 2022.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Billings Scarlets vs. Colorado Rogue
Billings Scarlets’ Nathan McDonald (9) connects for a double during the Billings Scarlets’ game against the Colorado Rogue on the second day of the Goldsmith Gallery Jewelers Baseball Tournament at Dehler Park in Billings on Friday, July 1, 2022.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Billings Scarlets vs. Colorado Rogue
Billings Scarlets’ Spencer Berger (6) pitches during the Billings Scarlets’ game against the Colorado Rogue on the second day of the Goldsmith Gallery Jewelers Baseball Tournament at Dehler Park in Billings on Friday, July 1, 2022.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Billings Scarlets vs. Colorado Rogue
Colorado Rogue’s Logan Manuello (7) pitches during the Billings Scarlets’ game against the Colorado Rogue on the second day of the Goldsmith Gallery Jewelers Baseball Tournament at Dehler Park in Billings on Friday, July 1, 2022.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Billings Scarlets vs. Colorado Rogue
Billings Scarlets’ Kyler Northrop (4) fields the ball during the Billings Scarlets’ game against the Colorado Rogue on the second day of the Goldsmith Gallery Jewelers Baseball Tournament at Dehler Park in Billings on Friday, July 1, 2022.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Billings Scarlets vs. Colorado Rogue
Billings Scarlets’ Luke Tallman (7) slides into third during the Billings Scarlets’ game against the Colorado Rogue on the second day of the Goldsmith Gallery Jewelers Baseball Tournament at Dehler Park in Billings on Friday, July 1, 2022.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Billings Scarlets vs. Colorado Rogue
Colorado Rogue’s Nicolas Brusca (6) throws to the infield during the Billings Scarlets’ game against the Colorado Rogue on the second day of the Goldsmith Gallery Jewelers Baseball Tournament at Dehler Park in Billings on Friday, July 1, 2022.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Billings Scarlets vs. Colorado Rogue
Billings Scarlets’ Jaden Sanchez (2) fields the ball during the Billings Scarlets’ game against the Colorado Rogue on the second day of the Goldsmith Gallery Jewelers Baseball Tournament at Dehler Park in Billings on Friday, July 1, 2022.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Billings Scarlets vs. Colorado Rogue
Billings Scarlets’ Kyler Northrop (4) tosses the ball to second during the Billings Scarlets’ game against the Colorado Rogue on the second day of the Goldsmith Gallery Jewelers Baseball Tournament at Dehler Park in Billings on Friday, July 1, 2022.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Billings Scarlets vs. Colorado Rogue
Colorado Rogue’s Caleb Chyzy (1) throws to the infield during the Billings Scarlets’ game against the Colorado Rogue on the second day of the Goldsmith Gallery Jewelers Baseball Tournament at Dehler Park in Billings on Friday, July 1, 2022.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Billings Scarlets vs. Colorado Rogue
Billings Scarlets’ Logan Nyberg (16) fouls off during the Billings Scarlets’ game against the Colorado Rogue on the second day of the Goldsmith Gallery Jewelers Baseball Tournament at Dehler Park in Billings on Friday, July 1, 2022.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Billings Scarlets vs. Colorado Rogue
Billings Scarlets’ Jaxson Brandt (1) catches a fly ball during the Billings Scarlets’ game against the Colorado Rogue on the second day of the Goldsmith Gallery Jewelers Baseball Tournament at Dehler Park in Billings on Friday, July 1, 2022.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Billings Scarlets vs. Colorado Rogue
Colorado Rogue’s Nicolas Brusca (6) catches a fly ball during the Billings Scarlets’ game against the Colorado Rogue on the second day of the Goldsmith Gallery Jewelers Baseball Tournament at Dehler Park in Billings on Friday, July 1, 2022.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Billings Scarlets vs. Colorado Rogue
Billings Scarlets’ Nathan McDonald (9) slides home during the Billings Scarlets’ game against the Colorado Rogue on the second day of the Goldsmith Gallery Jewelers Baseball Tournament at Dehler Park in Billings on Friday, July 1, 2022.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Billings Scarlets vs. Colorado Rogue
Colorado Rogue’s Andrew Sorensen (4) bats during the Billings Scarlets’ game against the Colorado Rogue on the second day of the Goldsmith Gallery Jewelers Baseball Tournament at Dehler Park in Billings on Friday, July 1, 2022.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!