Billings Royals roll past Loveland; Billings Scarlets down Rogue, Oilers

BILLINGS — Sy Waldron limited Loveland, Colorado, to four hits through six innings before Kayden Keith came on for the last three outs and the Billings Royals claimed a 7-2 victory over the Northside Dirt Devils on Friday during the second day of the Goldsmith Gallery Jewelers Baseball Tournament at Pirtz Field.

The Billings Scarlets (18-15) won their first game on Friday with a 7-3 victory over the Colorado Rogue at Dehler Park. The Scarlets, who won their only game on Thursday 5-4 over the 406 Flyers of Laurel, also downed the Casper Oilers 3-2 at Dehler in a five-inning contest shortened by inclement weather.

Leadoff batter Davis Chakos was 2 for 3 with two runs for the Royals (19-15), who improved to 2-1 at the tourney. Billings opened the Goldsmith with a 14-5 setback to Sheridan, Wyoming, Thursday before coming back to down Jackson (Wyoming) 4-2 to close play on the first day of the event.

On Friday, No. 2 batter Austin Schaaf batted 2 for 4 for the Royals with two RBIs and No. 3 hitter Owen Doucette was 2 for 4 with an RBI. The first three batters of the Royals' lineup collected six of the team's eight hits.

Lance Schaaf was 1 for 3 for Billings with two runs and Adam Johnson was 1 for 3 with an RBI. Johnson doubled for the only extra-base hit for the Royals.

Billings was aggressive while on base, as the Royals stole seven bases. Lance Schaaf swiped three bags and Bubba Bergen stole a pair.

Kyler Adams and Jackson Lund both doubled for Loveland.

The Scarlets built a 4-0 cushion after two innings against the Rogue.

They had 10 hits overall, with Luke Tallman poking a double and triple and driving in two runs.

Jaden Sanchez, Rocco Gioioso and Nate McDonald doubled. Gioioso also batted in two runs.

Sanchez, Gioioso, Tallman and Jaxon Brandt had two hits apiece.

Starter Spencer Berger went four innings for the win. He allowed three hits and three earned runs, while also striking out three and walking three.

Keaton Mickelson added three innings of scoreless relief.

In the late game with Casper, Drew McDowell pitched five innings of three-hit ball. He struck out seven and walked three.

Billings made the most of its three hits, with McDonald slapping a double.

Kyler Northrop and Sanchez had the other hits for the Scarlets.

McDonald and Gioioso collected one RBI apiece.

