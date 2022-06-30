Goldsmith tournament: Billings Royals split 2 games; Scarlets triumph in lone outing

BILLINGS — Michael Greer batted 3 for 4 with three runs and three RBIs and the Sheridan Troopers downed the Billings Royals 14-5 in the opening game of the Goldsmith Gallery Jewelers Baseball Tournament at Dehler Park on Thursday.

Later in the day, the Royals bounced back with a 4-2 victory over the Jackson Giants, while the Billings Scarlets pushed home two runs in the bottom of the seventh and final inning to edge the Flyers from Laurel, 5-4.

Overall, Sheridan pounded out 12 hits against three Royals pitchers. The Troopers led 6-0 after batting in the top of the fourth.

Hunter Stone was 2 for 5 with a run and two runs batted in for Sheridan and Dalton Nelson knocked in a pair of runs.

Nelson and Carter Dubberley had doubles for the Troopers.

For the Royals, Sy Waldron batted 2 for 3 and scored two runs. Owen Doucette was 2 for 4 with an RBI for Billings and Austin Schaaf plated two runners.

Schaaf doubled and Waldron tripled for Billings.

Against Jackson, the Royals (18-15) used a three-run second inning to take the lead for keeps.

Jessen West, who hit a triple, and Reagan Walker had the only hits for the Royals.

Winning pitcher Hunter Eliason struck out nine in five innings of mound detail. He allowed three hits, but walked six batters.

Reliever Doucette pitched two hitless innings with two strikeouts and one walk.

The Scarlets (16-15) managed just five hits against the Flyers, with Kyler Northrop getting two of them, including a double.

Teammate Michael Feralio batted in two runs.

Scarlet pitchers Bradley Wagner and Jadyn Averill gave up 10 hits and four earned runs, but also struck out 10 and walked one batter.

Brady Spaeny, Kyson Moran, Konnor Gregerson and Trey Gunther had two hits apiece for the Flyers.

Moran doubled and Gregerson tripled.

