Billings Royals split a pair with Sheridan Troopers

BILLINGS — The Billings Royals split an American Legion twin bill with the Sheridan, Wyoming Troopers Sunday at Pirtz Field, winning 14-6 and losing 6-3.

The Royals had five extra-base hits in their victory, including a home run from Davis Mosier. Mosier had two hits and four RBIs, while Owen Doucette had a double among three hits. Doucette drove in three Royals’ runs.

Cody Kilpatrick went 4 for 4 with a solo home run and three runs scored for the Troopers.

In Sheridan’s win, Brennan Mortensen and Hunter Stone combined to limit the Royals to three hits. Mortensen earned the win with five innings of work, allowing all three runs, and Stone threw a scoreless sixth and seventh inning.

Sy Waldron had two of the Royals’ hits and drove in two runs with a double and a homer.

