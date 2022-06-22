Billings Royals split Legion doubleheader on road versus Casper Oilers

CASPER, Wyo. — The Billings Royals split a pair of American Legion baseball games Wednesday against the Casper Oilers.

In a 9-3 victory, the Royals got a double and three RBIs from Owen Doucette. Doucette finished 3 for 3 and also had two runs. Kruz Slevira and Davis Chakos each also had three hits.

Pitchers Davis Mosier, Sy Waldron, Kayden Keith and Nathan Kojetin combined to allow just three hits.

In Billings' 6-3 loss, Mosier and Lance Schaaf each drove in runs. The Royals drew nine walks but left seven runners on base.

