Billings Royals split Legion games against Bozeman Bucks, Gillette, Wyoming

BOZEMAN — The Bozeman Bucks defeated the Billings Royals on Saturday, but the Royals bounced back later in the day to defeat Gillette, Wyoming, at Heroes Park.

The Royals scored six runs in the fifth inning on the way to a 9-3 win over Gillette. Jesse West hit two doubles and drove in a pair of runs for Billings. Teammate Lance Shaaf also doubled and finished with three RBIs.

Earlier, Bozeman defeated the Royals 9-7. River Smith went 2 for 4 with two doubles and three RBIs to lead the Bucks. Smith was also the winning pitcher.

Carter Venable and Sy Waldron each had two hits for the Royals. Venable, Davis Mosier, West and Kayden Keith drove in runs for Billings.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0