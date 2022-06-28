 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Billings Gazette is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by TDS Fiber

Billings Royals take both games of doubleheader versus Great Falls Chargers

  • 0

GREAT FALLS — The Billings Royals took care of business Tuesday with a sweep of a Legion doubleheader over the Great Falls Chargers at Centene Stadium.

The first game saw the Royals roll to a 12-2 victory. Jessen West homered for Billings and teammate Kruz Slevira went 3 for 4 with two triples and three RBIs.

Starter Reagan Walker threw all six innings to get the win, scattering seven hits with five strikeouts and two walks.

Billings took the second game 8-5 behind three-hit performances by Davis Chakos and Austin Schaaf. Schaaf and Owen Doucette had two RBIs apiece, and Chakos and Sy Waldron each scored twice.

Wesley Gilcher had two hits and two RBIs for the Chargers.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News