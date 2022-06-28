Billings Royals take both games of doubleheader versus Great Falls Chargers

GREAT FALLS — The Billings Royals took care of business Tuesday with a sweep of a Legion doubleheader over the Great Falls Chargers at Centene Stadium.

The first game saw the Royals roll to a 12-2 victory. Jessen West homered for Billings and teammate Kruz Slevira went 3 for 4 with two triples and three RBIs.

Starter Reagan Walker threw all six innings to get the win, scattering seven hits with five strikeouts and two walks.

Billings took the second game 8-5 behind three-hit performances by Davis Chakos and Austin Schaaf. Schaaf and Owen Doucette had two RBIs apiece, and Chakos and Sy Waldron each scored twice.

Wesley Gilcher had two hits and two RBIs for the Chargers.

