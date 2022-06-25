Billings Royals win tight contest at tournament in Parker, Colorado

PARKER, Colorado — Three Billings Royals pitchers combined to allow just one run Saturday in a 2-1 victory over Mountain Baseball at a Legion tournament in Colorado.

Starter Hunter Eliason and relievers Sy Waldron and Kayden Keith gave up a combined six hits with five strikeouts for Billings in the victory. The trio escaped trouble by stranding 12 on base.

Offensively, the Royals' Austin Schaaf went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI, while Owen Doucette drove in Billings' other run.

The Royals will finish competition at the tournament in Parker on Sunday.

