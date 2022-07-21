Billings Royals win twice on road over Bozeman in Legion baseball twin bill

BOZEMAN — The Billings Royals took two games from the Bozeman Bucks in a Class AA Legion baseball doubleheader Thursday at Heroes Park.

In a 4-1 victory, Royals starter Jaiden Turner threw a complete game, allowing one run on six hits with five strikeouts and one walk in seven innings.

Offensively the Royals were led by Davis Mosier's two RBIs and Austin Schaaf's three hits. Owen Doucette went 2 for 4 for Billings.

In a 12-0 win, the Royals got a strong start from pitcher Lance Schaaf, who struck out six and gave up four hits through five scoreless innings.

Bryce LaForest had two hits and three RBIs for Billings, while Kruz Slevira was 2 for 2 with two runs scored and two runs drive in.

Jake Vigen and Andrew Western each had two hits for the Bucks.