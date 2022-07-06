Billings Royals win two more with sweep of twin bill against Lethbridge Elks

The Royals' 4-3 victory saw starter Reagan walker fan eight in a seven-inning complete-game win. Walker walked one, allowed six hits and gave up three earned runs. Davis Chakos, Kruz Slevira and Davis Mosier all had RBIs for Billings.

In a 16-5 victory, pitcher Lance Schaaf got the win, going six innings while striking out five and allowing one walk and two earned runs. At the plate, Jaiden Turner and Owen Doucette each hit home runs for the Royals. Doucette also doubled and finished with four RBIs. Turner drove in three runs.