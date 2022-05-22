Billings Scarlets and Sheridan Troopers trade wins

SHERIDAN, Wyo. — The Billings Scarlets and Sheridan Troopers split an American Legion baseball doubleheader here on Sunday.

The Troopers prevailed 3-1 and the Scarlets won the other contest 5-0.

Spencer Berger and Jadyn Averill combined to limit the Troopers to five hits in the 5-0 Billings victory. Berger scattered three hits and one walk over three innings, while fanning two before Averill entered the game. Averill limited Sheridan to a pair of hits and walked one in the final four frames. He struck out a pair of Troopers batters.

Luke Tallman hit a home run, scored once and drove in two runs for Billings. Leadoff batter Nathan McDonald had a pair of hits and scored once for the Scarlets.

In the 3-1 setback, starting pitcher Hunter Doyle and Kolten Wynia held Sheridan to one hit over six innings. However, the Troopers managed to get on the bases via seven walks and two hit batters. Billings also committed two errors.

Trevor Stowe pitched the full seven innings for Sheridan, holding the Scarlets to six hits, one unearned run and one walk. He recorded three strikeouts.

Jaden Sanchez was 2 for 3 for Billings with an RBI.

