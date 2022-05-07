Billings Scarlets down Missoula, 7-2

BILLINGS — Nathan McDonald and Jaden Sanchez each drove in two runs and the Billings Scarlets defeated Missoula 7-2 in Class AA American Legion baseball Saturday at Pirtz Field.

Billings scored four runs in the second en route to the win.

Billings manufactured its runs behind four hits, six walks, two hit batters, and five Missoula errors.

Keaton Mickelson and Luke Tallman each doubled for Billings. Mickelson scored three runs.

Missoula collected eight hits, including three doubles and a triple. Nick Beem had two singles and scored twice for Missoula. Connor Jordan drove in two runs for the Mavs.

Beem entered the game in relief in the third inning and pitched three innings for Missoula. He limited the Scarlets to one hit and a run while striking out three and walking one.

Scarlets pitcher Drew McDowell threw the first five innings, allowing seven hits and two runs (both earned). He walked one and struck out five. Logan Nyberg pitched the final two innings, allowing one hit.

