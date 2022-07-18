Billings Scarlets end Helena Senators' 20-game win streak

BILLINGS — The Billings Scarlets ended the Helena Senators' historic 20-game win streak on Monday night by taking two games from the visitors, 10-6 and 5-2, in American Legion baseball play at Pirtz Field.

The Scarlets (31-19) had 17 hits in the opener, with Rocco Gioioso notching four hits and Nate McDonald hitting a home run.

Billings jumped ahead 5-0 after two innings and led 9-3 after four frames.

Michael Feralio doubled twice for the winners. Spencer Berger, Kyler Northrop and Jaxson Brandt also doubled.

Northrop and Gioioso tripled.

Berger drove in three runs, while McDonald and Feralio had two RBIs apiece.

Drew McDowell was the winning pitcher with relief help from Bradley Wagner.

Helena's Michael Hurlbert had three hits, while teammate Walker Bennett drove in three runs.

The Senators are now 41-11 overall. The 20-game win streak was the longest in team history.

In the second game, Hunter Doyle and Logan Nyberg combined to pitch a six-hitter for the Scarlets.

McDonald tripled and posted two RBIs.

Hunter Bratcher accounted for two of Helena's hits. Hurlbert recorded his second triple on the night.

The Scarlets scored four runs in the second inning after falling behind 2-0 in the first.

The games between the Scarlets and Senators were originally scheduled to be played in June, but were rained out.