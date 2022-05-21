 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Billings Scarlets' McDonalds dominate Bozeman Bucks on the mound and at the plate

  • 0

BILLINGS — Drew McDonald allowed just two hits and struck out nine and Nate McDonald had three hits, leading the Billings Scarlets to a 5-1 victory over the Bozeman Bucks in the first game of an American Legion baseball doubleheader Saturday at Pirtz Field.

Nate McDonald went 3 for 3 at the plate and scored three runs. Two of his hits were triples. Hunter Doyle was 3 for 3, as well, and Michael Feralio drove in two runs for the Scarlets.

Andrew Western’s RBI ground out in the top of the first scored Bozeman’s lone run after Bryce Hampton had doubled earlier in the inning.

Drew McDonald, though, allowed just two baserunners the rest of the way and retired 14 of the last 15 batters he faced.

