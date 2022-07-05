Billings Scarlets rough up Lethbridge Elks in Legion baseball doubleheader sweep

BILLINGS — The Billings Scarlets cruised to a Legion baseball doubleheader sweep against Class AA conference foe Lethbridge on Tuesday at Pirtz Field.

In a 13-3 victory, the Scarlets collected 17 hits, including a home run from Luke Tallman and a 5 for 5 performance from leadoff hitter Nate McDonald. Kyler Northrop had four hits and three RBIs. Winning pitcher Bradley Wagner struck out eight in six innings.

The Scarlets prevailed in the other game 12-0, as starter Spencer Berger hurled a complete-game shutout with six strikeouts. McDonald went 3 for 3 with a triple, a home run and three RBIs. Hunter Doyle had two hits, scored two runs and drove in two others.