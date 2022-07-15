Billings Scarlets score 10 runs in the sixth to down Missoula Mavericks

BILLINGS — The Billings Scarlets scored 10 runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to rally past the Missoula Mavericks 13-4 in nonconference Class AA American Legion baseball Friday afternoon at Pirtz Field.

Overall, Billings pounded out 13 hits, compared to just five for the Mavs.

Billings (28-19) won the last two games of the three-game set with the Mavericks. On Thursday at Dehler Park, Missoula won the first game 7-0 before Billings scored an 11-10 victory.

On Friday, Jaden Sanchez batted 4 for 5, including a pair of doubles, with three runs and five RBIs for the Scarlets. Leadoff batter Nathan McDonald belted a home run and a double and finished 2 for 4 with a pair of runs and RBIs. Kyler Northrop also doubled and singled, and added two stolen bases, for Billings and scored two runs.

For the Mavericks, Nick Beem was 2 for 3 with a run. Rory Hunt and Adam Jones had two-base hits for the Mavs.

The Scarlets will next play their crosstown rival, the Billings Royals, in a nonconference game on Sunday at Dehler Park with first pitch at approximately 7 p.m. after Senior Night festivities conclude.