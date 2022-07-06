Billings Scarlets score runs in bunches in Legion sweep of Medicine Hat

BILLINGS — The Billings Scarlets scored runs in bunches and got solid pitching Wednesday during a Legion baseball doubleheader sweep of Medicine Hat a Pirtz Field.

In a 10-0 victory, Rocco Gioioso doubled twice, scored once and had four RBIs and teammate Michael Feralio went 4 for 4 to pace the Scarlets' offense. Nate McDonald had a pair of RBIs, as well. Starting pitcher Drew McDowell allowed one hit and struck out three to finish a five-inning shutout.

In a 10-3 win, Jaden Sanchez had two hits and an RBI, while Logan Nyberg and Luke Tallman combined to drive in five runs. Gioioso and Keaton Mickelson each scored twice. Starter Hunter Doyle picked up the win while allowing three hits and three earned runs in 6 2/3 innings. Doyle struck out four.