Billings Scarlets split 2 games at Battle of Omaha tournament

OMAHA, Neb. — First baseman Michael Feralio supplied three hits and Hunter Doyle pitched seven strong innings Saturday as the Billings Scarlets beat the Hopkins Post 320 Flyers of Minnesota 4-3 in eight innings at the Battle of Omaha American Legion Baseball tournament.

Doyle allowed five hits and one earned run. He struck out five and walked one.

Jaden Sanchez pitched one inning of relief and was credited with the win.

Kyler Northrop had two hits, including a double, and drove in a run.

Nate McDonald, who had a triple, and Luke Tallman also had RBIs. Keaton Mickelson contributed a double.

The Scarlets won the game with two runs in the bottom of the eighth.

Billings also lost to Grand Forks, North Dakota, 4-3.

The Scarlets were held to five hits, with Rocco Gioioso getting two of them. Feralio had a doubled.

Gioioso and Tallman both collected RBIs.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0