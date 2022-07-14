Billings Scarlets split twin bill with visiting Missoula Mavericks

BILLINGS — The Billings Scarlets split a doubleheader with the visiting Missoula Mavericks on Thursday night, losing 7-0 and winning 11-10 in Class AA American Legion Baseball play at Dehler Park.

Missoula's Peyton Stevens pitched a seven-inning three-hit shutout against the Scarlets in the opener. He struck out eight and walked three.

Billings trailed 8-0 early in the nightcap, but rallied behind the big bats of Nate McDonald and Kyler Northrop. They combined for five hits, five RBIs and three runs scored.

The Scarlets are 27-19 on the season.

McDonald supplied a triple and double in the nightcap, while one of Northrop's three hits was a double.

Billings trailed 8-0 after the top of the first inning, but closed the gap to 8-7 with six runs in the third and eventually pulled the game out with two runs in the bottom of the seventh.

Both teams had nine hits.

In the opening game, Missoula jumped ahead 5-0 in the second inning.

The Mavericks finished with six hits, including doubles by Henry Black, Connor Jordan and Chris Dill.

Northrop, Jaden Sanchez and Spencer Berger had the hits for the Scarlets. Berger doubled.