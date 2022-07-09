Billings Scarlets split two games at Minneapolis tournament

MINNEAPOLIS — The Billings Scarlets won their sixth straight game by beating New Prague, Minnesota, before being shut out by Waconia, Minnesota during the Gopher Classic American Legion baseball tournament on Saturday.

Nate McDonald and Logan Nyberg both went 2 for 2 with three RBIs in the 8-4 win over New Prague. Drew McDowell was 2 for 2 with an RBI and Rocco Gioioso went 2 for 4 to add to the Scarlets’ attack.

Kolten Wynia earned the win with 6.2 innings of work before reaching his pitch count. McDonald finished up by getting the final out.

The Scarlets outhit Waconia, but Wildcats pitcher Easton Fleck scattered five hits to lead his team to the 4-0 victory. Fleck struck out four and walked two.

Jaden Sanchez allowed just three hits in five innings for the Scarlets. He allowed all four runs — three earned — and he walked six. McDonald had two of the Scarlets’ five hits.

The Scarlets (25-17) remain in Minneapolis to play Egan, Minnesota and Stillwater, Minnesota on Sunday.