Billings Scarlets stretch winning streak to 5 games

MINNEAPOLIS — The Billings Scarlets scored four runs in the top of the seventh inning and used them to beat Omaha Central of Nebraska 7-6 Friday at the Gopher Classic American Legion Baseball Tournament.

The Scarlets (24-16) have won five consecutive games.

Nate McDonald batted 3 for 4, with two doubles, and drove in two runs for the Scarlets. Teammates Kyler Northrop and Michael Feralio also doubled for the winners.

Jaden Sanchez and Luke Tallman both batted 2 for 4.

The game was knotted at 3-3 heading into the seventh inning.

Jadyn Averill, who went 6.2 innings, was the winning pitcher for the Scarlets. He gave up seven hits, but walked six.

Averill allowed five earned runs.