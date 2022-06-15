Billings Scarlets take both ends of Legion baseball twin bill from Bozeman Bucks

BILLINGS — The Billings Scarlets won twice Wednesday in a Legion baseball doubleheader against the Bozeman Bucks at Dehler Park.

The Scarlets took the first game 6-2. Luke Tallman had two RBIs while Billings teammates Jaden Sanchez and Michael Feralio each had an RBI. Austin Cooper and Max Matteucci had the RBIs for Bozeman.

Bradley Wagner struck out six in five innings to earn the win on the mound for the Scarlets.

Billings held on to take the second game 8-7. Feralio went 3 for 3 with four RBIs for the Scarlets, while Sanchez scored two runs and drove in two others.

Dillon Coleman's two hits and three RBIs led the Bucks. Teammates River Smith and Corbin Holzer each scored two runs.

