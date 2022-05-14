Billings Scarlets take two from Missoula Mavericks in American Legion doubleheader

MISSOULA — The Billings Scarlets took both ends of an American Legion baseball doubleheader from the Missoula Mavericks on Saturday.

In their 6-4 victory, Hunter Doyle led the Scarlets by going 3 for 4 with a double and four RBIs. Rocco Gioioso also had three hits and scored two runs.

Peyton Stevens went 2 for 3 for Missoula. Teammate Joey Leary had the Mavericks' lone RBI.

Billings won the other game by a 9-6 score, as Luke Tallman tripled and scored twice. Nate McDonald had three hits, two runs and an RBI.

Missoula's Adam Jones and Henry Black each went 2 for 4 with a run and two RBIs. Jones doubled, as did Jarek Bodlovic.

