Billings Scarlets upend Billings Royals 6-3 in American Legion baseball

BILLINGS — Jaden Sanchez pitched six hitless innings in relief and Spencer Berger had three hits, including two doubles, Sunday night as the Billings Scarlets defeated the rival Billings Royals 6-3 in an American Legion Class AA baseball showdown at Dehler Park.

Teammate Nate McDonald added two hits for the Scarlets. Bradley Wagner and Jaxson Brandt also doubled for the victors.

Sanchez, pitching in relief of starter Jadyn Averill, struck out six and walked two.

The Royals won the season-long six-game series, 4-2.

The Scarlets improved to 29-19 overall, while the Royals' record fell to 30-20.

Averill and Sanchez combined on a five-hitter overall during the nine-inning contest. They teamed up to strike out eight and walk three.

Bryce LaForest had a double for the Royals. He batted 2 for 4.

The Scarlets jumped ahead 3-0, but the Royals tied the game at 3-all in the top of the fourth. The Scarlets snapped the tie with a run in the seventh and added two more in the eighth.

It was Senior Night for both the Scarlets and the Royals.

The Les Smith Memorial Sportsmanship Award winners were Austin Schaaf of the Royals and Averill of the Scarlets.

The Billings American Legion Baseball Scholarships were presented to LaForest of the Royals and Averill.

TDS Fiber also presented a check for $5,000 to BALB. TDS Fiber has been the program’s stolen base sponsor this year and donated the money to the program for all of the Royals’ and Scarlets’ stolen bases this season.