Billings Scarlets use strong starting pitching to sweep Bozeman Bucks

BILLINGS — Drew McDowell allowed just two hits and struck out nine and Nate McDonald had three hits, leading the Billings Scarlets to a 5-1 victory over the Bozeman Bucks in the first game of an American Legion baseball doubleheader Saturday at Pirtz Field.

Bradley Wagner nearly matched McDowell’s effort in the second game, firing a five-hitter and helping the Scarlets to a 3-2 sweep.

Wagner allowed one earned run and struck out six. After allowed two first-inning runs, Wagner shut out the Bucks for the final six.

Hunter Doyle homered, Luke Tallman tripled and Kyler Northrop went 2 for 3 for the Scarlets.

Jake Vigen went 3 for 3 for Bozeman, while Max Matteaucci accounted the team’s only RBI.

In the opener, McDonald went 3 for 3 at the plate and scored three runs. Two of his hits were triples. Doyle was 3 for 3, as well, and Michael Feralio drove in two runs for the Scarlets.

Andrew Western’s RBI ground out in the top of the first scored Bozeman’s lone run after Bryce Hampton had doubled earlier in the inning.

Drew McDonald, though, allowed just two baserunners the rest of the way and retired 14 of the last 15 batters he faced.

