Billings Scarlets win big at American Legion tournament in Nebraska

  • 0

OMAHA, Neb. — Michael Feralio and Nate McDonald both homered Thursday as the Billings Scarlets defeated Lincoln, Nebraska, 15-2 at the Battle of Omaha American Legion Baseball Tournament.

Teammate Rocco Gioioso batted 3 for 4 with a double and four RBIs. michael feralioJaden Sanchez chipped in with three hits, including a double.

The Scarlets won easily behind six-run innings in the third and seventh frames.

Pitchers Bradley Wagner and Jadyn Averill combined on a five hitter. They combined to strike out eight and walk one.

