Billings Scarlets win one, lose one at Gopher Classic tournament in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — The Billings Scarlets split two games Sunday at the Gopher Classic American Legion baseball tournament.

In an 8-0 victory over Egan, Minnesota, starting pitcher Bradley Wagner threw a one-hitter while striking out six and walking one to lead the Scarlets.

At the plate, Nate McDonald went 2 for 3 with a run and two RBIs. Spencer Berger also drove in two runs and Jaxson Brandt went 2 for 2 and scored twice.

The Scarlets also lost 4-3 on Sunday as Stillwater, Minnesota, scored the winning run in the bottom of the eighth. Rocco Gioioso had two of Billings' five hits and also had two RBIs.

McDonald, Brandt and Jaden Sanchez scored runs for the Scarlets.