Bozeman clips Billings Royals at Bucks' AA Legion baseball tournament

BOZEMAN — Bozeman edged the Billings Royals in a low-scoring American Legion baseball matchup Sunday at the Bucks' AA home tournament, winning 3-2 at Heroes Park.

River Smith's RBI single in the bottom of the fifth gave Bozeman a 3-1 advantage and eventually served as the winning run after the Royals got a run back in the top of the seventh on Jessen West's RBI groundout.

The Royals scored the game's first run in the top of the first inning on Sy Waldron's sacrifice fly. Bozeman scored twice in the home half of the first when Bryce Hampton's fly ball was misplayed, resulting in two runs for the Bucks.

Bozeman pitchers Dillon Coleman and Michael Armstrong combined to allow just one earned run. Royals starter Hunter Eliason struck out six in five innings.