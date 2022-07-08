 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dickinson Roughriders bump off Billings Royals at Bozeman tourney

  • 0

BOZEMAN — The Dickinson Roughriders of North Dakota pounded out 15 hits Friday en route to beating the Billings Royals 11-7 during play at Bozeman's American Legion Baseball Tournament.

The Royals (27-17) have lost two of their first three games at the tournament. They will play Brewster, Washington, on Saturday.

Dickinson used a six-run fourth inning to beat the Royals. The Roughriders had seven extra-base hits overall.

Owen Doucette doubled twice for the Royals and batted in two runs. Kayden Keith also doubled for Billings and had two hits overall.

The Royals had eight hits.

On Thursday, the Royals beat the Laramie (Wyoming) Rangers 18-U 5-4 for their 10th consecutive win. That win streak was later snapped by the Pocatello (Idaho) Thunder, who beat the Royals 9-2. 

