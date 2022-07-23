Eastern A District Tournament: Billings Blue Jays, Glasgow Reds keep hopes alive

BILLINGS — JT Sprague scattered six hits and Glasgow scored three unearned runs to top the Glendive Blue Devils 3-1 in a loser-out game Saturday at the Eastern A district American Legion baseball tournament at Pirtz field.

Glendive’s Mason Ward and Chase Crockett combined to allow just two hits – both of which were by winning pitcher Sprague – but four Blue Devils’ errors led to the Reds’ runs.

Sprague struck out four and walked two and shutout the Blue Devils for the first five innings before they scored in the sixth. Sprague closed out the game by inducing a game-ending double play in the bottom of the seventh.

Glasgow ended a scoreless game with two runs in the top of the fourth. Both runs scored with two outs. The first run scored on a Glendive error before Jordan Plummer scored on a wild pitch.

That proved to be enough for Sprague, who threw 63 of his 97 pitches for strikes.

Glendive was eliminated with the loss.

Billings Blue Jays 12, Miles City Mavericks 4

North Sanderson and Paxton Fitch each drove in three runs and Carson Jenkins threw a complete game to lead the Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays advanced to a later game Saturday evening against either Glasgow. Miles City was eliminated from the tournament.

Billings had 16 hits, led by a 3-for-3 performance from Anthony Williams. He also scored three runs. Fitch also had three hits on the day, while Sanderson, Jenkins, Ethan Moore and Ryan Denowh all contributed two hits.

An eight-run first inning by the Blue Jays gave Jenkins plenty of cushion. He allowed eight hits and three earned runs, while striking out five and walking two in going the full seven innings.

Carson Hunter and Logan Muri both had two hits, and Dylan Holmlund scored three runs for the Mavericks.

This story will be updated.