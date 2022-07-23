Eastern A District Tournament: Billings Cardinals on to title game; Laurel, Glasgow hang on

BILLINGS — The Billings Cardinals jumped ahead early and then held on to beat the Laurel Dodgers 8-7 Saturday at Pirtz Field to advance to Sunday’s championship game at the Eastern A district American Legion baseball tournament.

The Cardinals were in command against the Dodgers 8-3 before Laurel pushed home four runs in the bottom of the sixth to tighten things up.

The championship game is set for 1 p.m. The Cardinals will face either Glasgow or Laurel.

Nolan Berkram was the hitting star for the Cardinals, batting 2 for 3 with a double and driving in two runs. Teammate Cody Collis also had a hit and an RBI.

The Cardinals outhit Laurel 6-4.

The pitching standouts for the Cardinals included starter Colter Wilson, who allowed just one hit in 4.2 innings. He struck out seven, walked five and allowed three earned runs.

Three relievers followed Wilson, including Nathan Swandal in the seventh. He pitched a hitless, scoreless frame with two strikeouts and one walk.

Laurel’s Richie Cortese tripled and had two RBIs for the Dodgers. Ian Bauer doubled and had an RBI.

In other games Saturday, Glasgow defeated Glendive 3-1 and the Billings Blue Jays took out the Miles City Mavericks 12-4. Glasgow edged the Blue Jays 14-13 in a late loser-out game.

In Sunday games, Laurel will play Glasgow at 10 a.m. The winner of that game advances to the championship against the Cardinals.

Glasgow Reds 14, Billings Blue Jays 13

The Reds scored eight first-inning runs, but needed to quell a four-run uprising by the Blue Jays in the seventh to remain in the running for a championship.

The Blue Jays were ousted by the setback.

Glasgow collected 15 hits, with JT Sprague and Mason Hunter supplying three apiece. Teammate Juliun Benson batted 2 for 5 with a double and five RBIs.

The Blue Jays received two hits from Ethan Moore and Carson Jenkins. Jenkins drove in three runs.

In the bottom of the seventh, the Blue Jays used a hit batter, two errors, a sacrifice fly by Ryan Denowh and a single by Jenkins to score their four runs. They had runners on first and second when the final out was recorded.

In their big first inning, the Reds received a pair of RBI singles by Benson. Tatum Hansen had a two-run single.

Glasgow also scored on RBI singles by Sprague, Hunter and Rance Rhoads, along with a wild pitch.

The Reds survived seven errors.

Glasgow 3, Glendive 1

JT Sprague scattered six hits and Glasgow scored three unearned runs to top the Glendive Blue Devils in a loser-out game.

Glendive’s Mason Ward and Chase Crockett combined to allow just two hits — both of which were by winning pitcher Sprague — but four Blue Devils’ errors led to the Reds’ runs.

Sprague struck out four and walked two and shutout the Blue Devils for the first five innings before they scored in the sixth. Sprague closed out the game by inducing a game-ending double play in the bottom of the seventh.

Glasgow ended a scoreless game with two runs in the top of the fourth. Both runs scored with two outs. The first run scored on a Glendive error before Jordan Plummer scored on a wild pitch.

That proved to be enough for Sprague, who threw 63 of his 97 pitches for strikes.

Glendive was eliminated with the loss.

Billings Blue Jays 12, Miles City Mavericks 4

North Sanderson and Paxton Fitch each drove in three runs and Carson Jenkins threw a complete game to lead the Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays advanced to the late game against Glasgow. Miles City was eliminated from the tournament.

Billings had 16 hits, led by a 3-for-3 performance from Anthony Williams. He also scored three runs. Fitch also had three hits on the day, while Sanderson, Jenkins, Ethan Moore and Ryan Denowh all contributed two hits.

An eight-run first inning by the Blue Jays gave Jenkins plenty of cushion. He allowed eight hits and three earned runs, while striking out five and walking two in going the full seven innings.

Carson Hunter and Logan Muri both had two hits, and Dylan Holmlund scored three runs for the Mavericks.