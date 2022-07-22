Eastern A District Tournament: Billings Cardinals outduel Billings Blue Jays; Laurel, Glasgow win

BILLINGS — A day of impressive hitting performances ended with a pitcher’s duel Friday at the Eastern A district American Legion baseball tournament.

Zach Stewart closed the day’s festivities at Pirtz Field with a four-hit shutout, leading the Billings Cardinals to a 2-0 win over the Billings Blue Jays, who allowed just one hit themselves.

Earlier in the day, the Laurel Dodgers topped the Glendive Blue Devils 11-5 and the Glasgow Reds defeated the Richland County Patriots 15-4.

Day 3 of the tournament on Saturday sets up like this: Miles City, which lost in Thursday’s first round, takes on the Blue Jays in a 10 a.m. loser-out game; Glendive and Glasgow play another loser-out game at 1 p.m.; at 4 p.m., Laurel and the Cardinals play. The Miles City/Blue Jays and Glendive/Glasgow winners play the nightcap at 7 p.m.

Billings Cardinals 2, Billings Blue Jays 0

Stewart had to do a lot of the heavy lifting because his teammates collected just one hit in the winning effort.

Stewart navigated the seven innings on 97 pitches and pitched through two Cardinals’ errors. He walked just one batter and struck out four as his teammates had a difficult time solving Blue Jays pitchers Peyton Waskow (5 1/3 innings, eight strikeouts).

The Cardinals scored twice in the bottom of the first without the benefit of a hit. Cody Collis and Chase Wise opened the inning with walks and advanced on wild pitch. Collis then scored on an RBI groundout by Nolan Berkram and the Cardinals made it 2-0 one batter later when Wise scored on another wild pitch.

That was all Waskow and Hunter Solheim (1/3 of an inning) would allow, but it was enough.

In two tournament games, the Cardinals have allowed just one run and the Blue Jays just four.

Laurel Dodgers 11, Glendive Blue Devils 5

Ian Bauer threw six solid innings and Jace Buchanan drove in three runs to help the top-seeded Dodgers defeat the Blue Devils.

Laurel, which received a first-round bye, also received two RBIs each from Evan Caton and Braedon Foss as part of a 12-hit attack.

Buchanan went 3 for 3 with a triple, Caton was 2 for 2 and Richie Cortese and Foss both finished 2 for 4.

Laurel had a 7-1 lead after five innings as Bauer held the Blue Devils in check. Bauer went six innings overall and gave up three runs – two earned – while striking out six and walking two.

Casey Rounseville and Rhett Hoffer led the Blue Devils with two hits apiece. Hoffer and Teagan Wahl both had an RBI.

Glendive will play the Glasgow Reds in a loser-out game Saturday at 1 p.m. Laurel advanced to winner’s bracket game Saturday at 4 p.m.

Glasgow Reds 15, Richland Co. 4

Rance Rhoads had a big day at the plate and the Reds powered their way past the Patriots 15-4 in a loser-game.

Rhoads went 4 for 4 with two doubles and drove in five runs, which included three RBIs in two at-bats during the Reds’ nine-run fourth inning.

Tatum Hansen was 2 for 2 with three runs scores, and Toryn Richards was 2 for 3 with two runs and an RBI. Hansen and Juliun Benson hit doubles.

For Richland County, Cooper McNally had two hits, including a double. Parker Sinks also doubled.