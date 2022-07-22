 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
EASTERN A LEGION

Eastern A District Tournament: Glasgow Reds pick up win over Richland County

  • 0

BILLINGS — Rance Rhoads had a big day at the plate and the Glasgow Reds powered their way past the Richland County Patriots 15-4 in a loser-game Friday at the Eastern A district American Legion baseball tournament at Pirtz Field.

Rhoads went 4 for 4 with two doubles and drove in five runs, which included three RBIs in two at-bats during the Reds’ nine-run fourth inning. The game was called after 4½ innings due to the 10-run rule.

Tatum Hansen was 2 for 2 with three runs scored, and Toryn Richards was 2 for 3 with two runs and an RBI. Hansen and Juliun Benson hit doubles.

For Richland County, Cooper McNally had two hits, including a double. Parker Sinks also doubled.

Glasgow advanced to a 1 p.m. loser-out game on Saturday.

This story will be updated.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News