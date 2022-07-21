Eastern A District Tournament: Glendive advances with wild win over Miles City

BILLINGS — The Eastern A district Legion baseball tournament began with a bang, as offense dictated the opening contest Thursday at Pirtz Field between the Glendive Blue Devils and Miles City Mavericks.

In the end, Glendive prevailed by a 13-10 score to advance to the tournament's second round where it will face top-seeded Laurel on Friday.

The Blue Devils and Mavericks combined for nine runs in the first inning. Glendive opened with four runs in the top half, highlighted by Casey Rounseville's two-run triple. Miles City answered with five in the bottom half, as Aidan Cline delivered an RBI triple of his own, and as Charlie Lang hit a two-run single and later stole home.

But Glendive got four more in the top of the second. Riley Basta plated two runs with a line-drive single. The Blue Devils were up 12-6 following a three-run fourth in which a sacrifice fly from Parker Buckley ended up scoring two runs.

Buckley finished with four RBIs, while Rounsevill and Rhett Hoffer each scored three times for Glendive. Dalton Polesky went 2 for 2 with five RBIs for Miles City.

The Mavericks dropped into a loser-out contest on Saturday at 10 a.m.

This story will be updated