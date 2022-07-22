Eastern A District Tournament: Laurel Dodgers, Glasgow Reds pick up wins

BILLINGS — Ian Bauer threw six solid innings and Jace Buchanan drove in three runs to help the top-seeded Laurel Dodgers defeat the Glendive Blue Devils 11-5 Friday at the Eastern A district American Legion baseball tournament at Pirtz Field.

Laurel, which had a bye in Thursday's first round, also received two RBIs each from Evan Caton and Braedon Foss as part of a 12-hit attack.

Buchanan went 3 for 3 with a triple, Caton was 2 for 2 and Richie Cortese and Foss both finished 2 for 4.

Laurel had a 7-1 lead after five innings as Bauer held the Blue Devils in check. Bauer went six innings overall and gave up three runs — two earned — while striking out six and walking two.

Casey Rounseville and Rhett Hoffer led the Blue Devils with two hits apiece. Hoffer and Teagan Wahl both had an RBI.

Glendive will play the Glasgow Reds in a loser-out game Saturday at 1 p.m. Laurel advanced to winner’s bracket game Saturday at 4 p.m.

Glasgow Reds 15, Richland Co. 4

Rance Rhoads had a big day at the plate and the Reds powered their way past the Patriots 15-4 in a loser-game.

Rhoads went 4 for 4 with two doubles and drove in five runs, which included three RBIs in two at-bats during the Reds’ nine-run fourth inning.

Tatum Hansen was 2 for 2 with three runs scores, and Toryn Richards was 2 for 3 with two runs and an RBI. Hansen and Juliun Benson hit doubles.

For Richland County, Cooper McNally had two hits, including a double. Parker Sinks also doubled.

This story will be updated.