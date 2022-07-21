Eastern A District Tournament: Offense carries Billings Cardinals, Glendive to victory

BILLINGS — The Eastern A district Legion baseball tournament began with a bang, as offense dictated opening-game victories Thursday at Pirtz Field by the Billings Cardinals and Glendive Blue Devils.

Billings had no trouble with the Richland County Patriots in a 18-1 run-rule victory in 4½ innings. The Cardinals scored six runs in each of the first three innings to advance to the second round on Friday.

The Cardinals will play either the Billings Blue Jays or the Glasgow Reds on Friday at 7 p.m.

In the tourney's opening game, Glendive prevailed by a 13-10 score in a wild game against the Miles City Mavericks to move on to the second round. The teams jostled for the lead in the early going but Glendive eventually took command by building a six-run advantage in the fourth inning.

The victory sent Glendive into a second-round matchup with top-seeded Laurel on Friday at 4 p.m.

Billings Cardinals 18, Richland Co. 1

Brady Randall went 2 for 2 with two runs and four RBIs and Tayshawn Johnson went 3 for 3 with three runs scored and a pair of RBIs as Billings made quick work of Richland County.

The Cardinals had 17 hits as a team and benefited from four Patriots fielding errors. Kade Vatsndal had three hits for Billings while teammate Jaron Pinter scored three times and drove in two others.

Starter Nolan Berkram and reliever Ryan Pilcher combined to strike out four, walk two and allow two hits in five innings on the mound.

The Patriots scored their only run when Cooper McNally's groundout scored Zander Dean in the third inning. McNally and Hayden Conn had Richland County's hits.

The Patriots dropped into a loser-out contest on Friday at 1 p.m.

Glendive 13, Miles City 10

Glendive and Miles City combined for nine runs in the first inning. The Blue Devils opened with four runs in the top half, highlighted by Casey Rounseville's two-run triple. Miles City answered with five in the bottom half, as Aidan Cline delivered an RBI triple of his own, and as Charlie Lang hit a two-run single and later stole home.

But Glendive got four more in the top of the second. Riley Basta plated two runs with a line-drive single. The Blue Devils were up 12-6 following a three-run fourth in which a sacrifice fly from Parker Buckley ended up scoring two runs.

Buckley finished with four RBIs, while Rounsevill and Rhett Hoffer each scored three times for Glendive. Dalton Polesky went 2 for 2 with five RBIs for Miles City.

The Mavericks dropped into a loser-out contest on Saturday at 10 a.m.

This story will be updated