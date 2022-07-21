Eastern A District Tournament: Offense carries Billings teams, Glendive to victory

BILLINGS — The Eastern A district Legion baseball tournament began with a bang Thursday, as offense dictated opening-game victories by the Billings Cardinals, Billings Blue Jays and Glendive Blue Devils at Pirtz Field.

The Cardinals had no trouble with the Richland County Patriots in an 18-1 run-rule victory in 4½ innings. The Cardinals scored six runs in each of the first three innings to advance to the second round on Friday.

The Blue Jays similarly earned a run-rule win over the Glasgow Reds, 12-2 in five innings. Billings scored 11 of its runs in the first three frames.

The Cardinals and Blue Jays are now set for a Round 2 crosstown showdown on Friday at 7 p.m.

In the tourney's opening game, Glendive prevailed 13-10 in a wild contest against the Miles City Mavericks to move on to the second round. The teams jostled for the lead early but Glendive eventually took command by building a six-run advantage in the fourth inning.

The victory sent Glendive into a second-round matchup with top-seeded Laurel on Friday at 4 p.m.

Billings Cardinals 18, Richland Co. 1

Brady Randall went 2 for 2 with two runs and four RBIs and Tayshawn Johnson went 3 for 3 with three runs scored and a pair of RBIs as Billings made quick work of Richland County.

The Cardinals had 17 hits as a team and benefited from four Patriots fielding errors. Kade Vatsndal had three hits for Billings while teammate Jaron Pinter scored three times and drove in two others.

Starter Nolan Berkram and reliever Ryan Pilcher combined to strike out four, walk two and allow two hits in five innings on the mound.

The Patriots scored their only run when Cooper McNally's groundout scored Zander Dean in the third inning. McNally and Hayden Conn had Richland County's hits.

The Patriots dropped into a loser-out contest on Friday at 1 p.m., where they'll face Glasgow.

Billings Blue Jays 12, Glasgow 2

Glasgow led 1-0 after the top of the first but Billings pushed four runs across in the bottom of the inning, highlighted by an RBI double by Ethan Moore and a run-scoring single off the bat of Ethan Chaney.

The Blue Jays, the tourney hosts, added four more in the second as Carson Jenkins and Ryan Denowh drove in runs and Peyton Waskow hit an RBI triple. They got three more runs in the third on an RBI double by North Sanderson, a steal of home by Moore and a fielding error by the Reds.

The game ended in the bottom of the fifth when Sanderson scored on another error.

Sanderson and Moore each scored three runs while Chaney crossed home plate twice. Seven different Blue Jays had RBIs.

Billings pitchers Holter Reisinger and Rayce Fisher allowed one hit each to limit Glasgow. Juliun Benson had a double and an RBI for the Reds, while Jack Kolstad had the team's other hit.

Glendive 13, Miles City 10

Glendive and Miles City combined for nine runs in the first inning. The Blue Devils opened with four runs in the top half, highlighted by Casey Rounseville's two-run triple. Miles City answered with five in the bottom half, when Aidan Cline delivered an RBI triple of his own and Charlie Lang hit a two-run single and later stole home.

But Glendive got four more in the top of the second. Riley Basta plated two runs with a line-drive single. The Blue Devils were up 12-6 following a three-run fourth in which a sacrifice fly from Parker Buckley ended up scoring two runs.

Buckley finished with four RBIs, while Rounseville and Rhett Hoffer each scored three times for Glendive. Dalton Polesky went 2 for 2 with five RBIs for Miles City.

The Mavericks dropped into a loser-out contest on Saturday at 10 a.m., where they'll play either the Cardinals or the Blue Jays.