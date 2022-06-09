'Everyone meshed tonight:' pitcher Bradley Wagner leads Billings Scarlets past Billings Royals

BILLINGS — The Billings Scarlets were looking for answers.

They found them on Thursday night at Dehler Park.

Playing in front of hundreds of fans, 6-foot-4 right-hander Bradley Wagner pitched a complete game to lead the Scarlets to a 3-0 win over their crosstown rival Billings Royals in the Class AA American Legion baseball conference opener for both teams at Dehler Park.

The win ended a six-game skid for the Scarlets (11-10) and was their first win over the Royals (8-9) in three tries this season.

“We just came off six losses in a row,” Wagner, sporting a large gold chain the Scarlets pass out at the end of each inning for the best effort of the frame, said. “I knew I needed to come in and do my best and get my teammates’ spirits going. Everyone meshed tonight.”

In a scoreless game, the Scarlets pushed across their first run in the bottom of the fourth when Jaden Sanchez scored on a full-count, two-out, bases-loaded walk to Keaton Mickelson.

The Scarlets tacked on two more runs in the bottom of the fifth when Luke Tallman’s RBI single with the bases loaded pushed across Sanchez. Michael Feralio, who had singled earlier in the frame, then scored on a wild pitch to give the Scarlets a 3-0 advantage.

Scarlets coach Adam Hust said he was proud of how his team played on Thursday. The Scarlets committed only one error, Wagner picked off a runner, and the team turned a 6-4-3 double play in the top of the fourth after two straight Royals had walked.

“We definitely are capable of playing with the effort and energy every time out,” Hust said. “We have to stay consistent and believe we can get it done.

“The double play was huge. Brad had a really good changeup there. Our middle guys are pretty sharp and cleaned it up.”

Wagner, who threw 103 pitches, worked the full seven innings of the 1 hour, 34-minute game. He limited the Royals to a pair of singles, struck out three, and walked two. He said it was important for the Scarlets to pick up a win in the series as the Royals won 13-4 on May 27 and 11-1 on June 3.

“It feels amazing. These guys, you lose twice. They (the Royals) have a chip on their shoulder,” Wagner said. “We are not going to take a knee for them. … It’s a good feeling.”

When Wagner entered the seventh he knew he was approaching the pitch count limit of 105 pitches. But that turned out not to be an issue as he sat the lineup down in order. In fact, Wagner retired the last eight batters he faced.

“I didn’t know what I was at,” Wagner said of the pitch count entering the seventh and final inning. “The pitching coach wouldn’t tell me, he said, ‘You have enough.’ "

Said Wagner of his mentality in the final frame: “No misses and no walking the batter. I made sure every pitch was the best I could make it.”

Lance Schaaf was the starting pitcher for the Royals and worked the first five innings and was relieved by Hunter Eliason, who pitched the final frame.

The Royals’ leadoff batter, Austin Schaaf, had a single in his first at-bat of the game before stealing second base. He advanced to third, but was stranded as the inning ended. Kruz Slevira had the Royals’ other hit, a single in the fifth.

“Lance competed really well four us and gave us a chance to win,” said Royals coach David Swecker. “We have to score more than three runs if we expect to win games consistently.

“It was a well-played baseball game. The last two we blew them open. Tonight they limited us. We weren’t able to get in a rhythm. Credit that to Brad.”

The Royals are at Helena for a pair of conference games on Friday and then play the home-standing Senators again Saturday in two nonconference games.

“It’s one game, one night, we have to move on and go play good baseball tomorrow,” Swecker said. “Helena beat us in the state title game last year. It’s a chance to go see them again and play some good baseball.”

For the Scarlets, leadoff batter Nate McDonald had three of their eight hits, batting 3 for 4. Kyler Northrop, Sanchez, Feralio and Tallman added singles and Rocco Gioioso doubled.

“What I take out of it is if we come out and have a guy on the mound, myself or someone else, if we all do our jobs, we are unbeatable,” Wagner said. “This is just the start of a lot of great things to come.”

The Scarlets next play a doubleheader Tuesday in Great Falls. The games in Great Falls will begin a stretch where the Scarlets play eight games in six days, including another match against the Royals on June 17 at 7 p.m. at Dehler.

“It will be a grind for us,” Hust said. “We have to get after it.”

Email Gazette Sports Editor John Letasky at john.letasky@406mtsports.com or follow him on Twitter at @GazSportsJohnL

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.