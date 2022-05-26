First pitch: Billings Royals and Scarlets, Billings Mustangs all set for home games this weekend

BILLINGS — Billings baseball fans will have their chance to watch the Billings Mustangs in their home opener on Saturday night at Dehler Park.

But, first up a classic rivalry continues on Friday evening at Pirtz Field when the Billings Scarlets (10-4) host the Billings Royals (5-6) in Class AA American Legion baseball nonconference action.

The battle between the two longtime rivals will follow a meeting of the Class A Billings Cardinals and Billings Blue Jays at 5 p.m. Friday at Pirtz. Royals coach David Swecker said first pitch for the Royals and Scarlets showdown will be 30 minutes after the conclusion of the Jays-Cards.

The meeting between the Royals and Scarlets is the first of six scheduled contests between the two Billings American Legion Baseball clubs this season.

“We are always excited to play the crosstown rival. It is a game you don’t have to give very much pep talk into. You don’t have to get the boys up for it. If anything you have to calm them down for it,” said Swecker. “It’s just baseball. They are excited and ready to go. We want to go play our best baseball on Friday night.

“It’s one of your big rivals. You have to make sure you are playing how you normally play and not with too much emotion. Especially with baseball, it’s a game where you can’t be too high or too low.”

The Royals have lost their three previous games, including two 4-3 setbacks to Great Falls last Saturday. The Scarlets split a doubleheader with the Sheridan (Wyo.) Troopers on Sunday, losing 3-1 but coming back for a 5-0 shutout victory.

For the Royals and Scarlets and Cardinals and Blue Jays, they’ll play another double on Friday, June 3, at Pirtz with the two feeder programs kicking off the action at 4 p.m.

The other scheduled dates for the Royals and Scarlets to play each other are June 9 at Dehler Park, June 17 at Dehler, and a twin bill July 17 at Dehler for Senior Night.

The two storied rivals could also meet up during the Goldsmith Gallery Tournament June 30-July 3 in Billings and at the State AA tourney July 27-31 at Dehler.

With high school graduations on Sunday and the last week of school following, the Royals and Scarlets both won’t play again until their second encounter, another nonconference affair on June 3 at Pirtz.

Not to worry for local baseball fans, though, as — weather permitting, which seems to be normal around Memorial Day — the Mustangs begin their home portion of the Pioneer League schedule Saturday with a three-game homestand against Northern Colorado at Dehler. First pitch for the Mustangs’ home opener is at 6:35 p.m. on Saturday, while the Sunday and Monday contests begin at 1:05 p.m.

