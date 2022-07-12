Gallatin Valley Outlaws All-Stars win U-11 Cal Riplen state tournament, advance to regionals

HELENA — The Gallatin Valley Outlaws All-Stars regrouped from two pool-play defeats to trounce the Bozeman Bucks 9-2 for the championship of the Cal Ripken U-11 baseball tournament Sunday.

With their back-to-back crowns, the Outlaws earned their second consecutive trip to the Pacific Northwest Regional Tournament, scheduled for July 20-24 in Kennewick, Washington.

“If you put the work in, anything is possible,” Outlaws coach Zak Tesoro said. “That’s been our coaches’ mantra through the whole thing. They do put the work in.”

GVO entered bracket play Saturday after losing 16-0 to the Helena Earthquakes and 11-10 to Bozeman. The Outlaws KO'd the Kalispell Earthquakes 10-2 in the first single-elimination game Saturday to advance to the championship round.

GVO then began championship Sunday with another win over Kalispell, this one by one run, before downing Bozeman.

“The boys kind of waited until the second day of the tournament,” Tesoro said. “It took losing those games to figure some things out. Something just clicked.”

The Outlaws are comprised of Jack Douma, Jack Tesoro, Tyzer Rains, Tommy Edwards, Garret Evans, Hudson Johnson, Wyatt Tebay, Tyse Wilkinson, Ty McDonnell, Carsten Donnelly, Sam Ruffatto, Luke Meissner and coaches Brent Donnelly, Mark Meissner, Jeremy Johnson, Zak Tesoro (head coach) and Drew Tesoro.