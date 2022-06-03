Great Falls Chargers enjoying best Legion baseball start in a decade

GREAT FALLS – The Great Falls Chargers AA club is having its best Legion baseball season in at least a decade, with a 15-7 record heading into June. And with a few reinforcements on the way, veteran coach Tony Forster is optimistic the success will continue.

“We’re having a real nice season so far, with 17 kids working together,” said Forster heading into the busiest weekend of the season.

“It’s a good group, and we hope to get some help from guys coming back from college.”

The Chargers open Montana-Alberta conference play at 7 p.m. Monday against the Helena Senators, the defending state AA champions. But before that game, the Chargers will play host to the Billings Royals on Saturday afternoon at 3, as well as the Billings Scarlets at 1 p.m. Saturday All five games are scheduled for Centene Stadium.

Veteran pitcher-infielder Josh Banderob has played the last few games with the Chargers after returning from his freshman year at college. Veteran catcher Tyler Marr will make his season debut this weekend. Marr suffered a knee injury last summer but has been working back into shape at Linfield College in Oregon.

The Chargers haven’t played any official league games yet, but own two nonleague wins over the Royals, and have split four games against the always-tough Missoula Mavericks.

The Chargers have a good mix of young and veteran athletes. Forster said two of his most reliable pitchers have been 14-year-old AJ Sloan and recent Great Falls CMR graduate Fox Weymouth.

“AJ is a real talented freshman who won’t be 15 until later this summer. Fox has been around the program a long time and he knows how to get batters out,” Forster said.

The top batters include shortstop Tryg Mapes and first baseman-outfielder Lane Seim.

As is always the case in American Legion baseball, most of the athletes have to be able to throw some innings as well as play positions on the field. Pitchers are limited to 105 pitches in a day, so it generally takes two or three hurlers to get through a game.

“I like the way we’ve been playing, but there’s a long way to go,” Forster said. “Conference play is a different deal and we need a lot of kids to step up.”

