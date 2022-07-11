Great Falls Chargers, Lethbridge Elks split Legion doubleheader routs

GREAT FALLS – The Great Falls Chargers and Lethbridge Elks split a Montana-Alberta American Legion baseball doubleheader Sunday at Centene Stadium, and neither game was close.

The Elks, who have to play most of their league games on the road this summer because of COVID rules, won the first game 10-1 as Brennan McTavish and Sam Hilgerson combined for seven hits and six runs batted in.

The Chargers rebounded in the nightcap to claim a 9-3 victory as starting pitcher AJ Sloan allowed only six hits in six innings.

The Chargers, who split four conference games the past week, play another Montana-Alberta doubleheader Monday in Missoula against the Mavericks.

— George Geise