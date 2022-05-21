Great Falls Chargers rally in opener, hold off Billings Royals in nightcap for sweep

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Chargers scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh for a 4-3 win over the Billings Royals Saturday in the first game of an American Legion baseball doubleheader at Centene Stadium.

The Chargers completed the sweep with a 4-3 win in the second game by withstanding a Royals’ rally.

Nate Fowler doubled and had two RBIs and Austin Armstrong and Fox Weymouth combined to hold the Royals to three hits in the second game.

Austin Schaaf doubled and walked three times for the Royals, while Jessen West had the team’s only RBI.

In the first game, the Royals scored all their runs in the top of the first, but AJ Sloan and Shane Jefferson were able to keep Billings off the board the rest of the way. Sloan threw five innings, and Jefferson allowed one run over the final two innings for the win.

Landon Lockwood tied the score 3-3 with a one-out RBI double in the seventh. One batter later Lane Seim’s single plated the winning run.

Davis Chakos went 2 for 3 and had two RBIs for the Royals. Trigg Mapes drove in two runs for the Chargers.

