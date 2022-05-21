Great Falls Chargers rally to beat Billings Royals

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Chargers scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh for a 4-3 win over the Billings Royals Saturday in the first game of an American Legion baseball doubleheader.

The Royals scored all their runs in the top of the first, but AJ Sloan and Shane Jefferson were able to keep Billings off the board the rest of the way. Sloan threw five innings, and Jefferson allowed one run over the final two innings for the win.

Landon Lockwood tied the score with a one-out RBI double in the seventh. One batter later Lane Seim’s single plated the winning run.

Davis Chakos went 2 for 3 and had two RBIs for the Royals. Trigg Mapes drove in two runs for the Chargers.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0