THREE FORKS — Nathan Fowler went 2 for 2 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored to help Great Falls beat Laurel 9-1 in Legion baseball on Saturday.

Trigg Mapes had three RBIs for the Chrargers. Pitcher A.J. Sloan limited Laurel to two hits and struck out seven.

Gallatin Valley dropped Laurel by a 9-4 score later Saturday. Jace Buchanan and Evan Caton each had two hits for the Dodgers, but Gallatin Valley put up five runs in the fifth to break a 3-3 tie.

