Great Falls sweeps Billings Scarlets

GREAT FALLS — Great Falls pushed across two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to edge the Billings Scarlets 11-10 in the first game of a Class AA American Legion baseball doubleheader on Sunday.

In the second contest, the Chargers scored four runs in the bottom of the third to take control en route to a 7-2 win and the twin bill sweep.

Leadoff Nathan McDonald was 2 for 3 with a double, two runs, three walks and two RBIs for the Scarlets (10-8) in the first game. Jaden Sanchez and Rocco Gioioso each had two RBIs for Billings.

In the second contest, Gioioso was 3 for 4 with a run and Sanchez was 3 for 4 with an RBI. McDonald and Gioioso both doubled and Luke Tallman tripled.

