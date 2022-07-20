Great Falls Voyagers chip away to beat Billings Mustangs, even Pioneer League series

BILLINGS — Three timely hits in the top of the fifth inning helped the Great Falls Voyagers beat the Billings Mustangs 9-4 in Pioneer League baseball on Wednesday at Dehler Park.

Derek Kolbush, Christopher Monroe and Cristopher De Guzman all had RBI singles in the fifth to stake the Voyagers to a four-run lead. De Guzman's hit plated two runs, as Monroe and Michael Deeb each came around to score.

After the Mustangs scored in the seventh on a Bryce Jackson single, Great Falls got another run in the eighth when Lukas Polanco hit a solo homer over the left field wall, and another in the ninth on Collin Runge's RBI triple.

Jackson Raper and Brian Parreira each hit home runs for the Mustangs, who saw their three-game winning streak snapped. Raper's was a two-run shot in the bottom of the first.

The teams are back at it Thursday at Dehler Park beginning at 6:35 p.m. for Game 3 of their six-game series.