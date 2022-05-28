Ian Bauer pitches Laurel Dodgers to victory

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Ian Bauer threw the full seven innings to lead the Laurel Dodgers Legion baseball team past Alliance (Nebraska) 7-4 on Saturday.

Bauer limited Alliance to four hits and three earned runs while fanning eight and walking three.

The Dodgers (7-6) were paced offensively by leadoff batter Maverick Hoppman, who batted 3 for 4 with two runs and a pair of RBIs.

Jace Buchanan was 2 for 3 from the plate for the Dodgers with two runs and an RBI.

Hoppman had a two-base hit and Buchanan added a triple.

Richie Cortese drove in a pair of runs for Laurel.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0