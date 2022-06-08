Idaho Falls Bandits pitch their way to sweep of Billings Scarlets

BILLINGS — The Idaho Falls Bandits received strong pitching in beating the Billings Scarlets 5-1 and 6-0 in an American Legion baseball doubleheader Wednesday at Dehler Park.

The Bandits, who have won the last two American Legion World Series titles, limited the Scarlets to eight hits in the two games.

The Scarlets (10-10) were held to three hits in the opener.

Idaho Falls starter Nathan Belnap and reliever Nate Rose threw three innings each and pitched around nine combined walks by giving up only two hits. Eliot Jones allowed the third Scarlets hit, but otherwise threw a scoreless seventh inning.

Davin Luce and Conner Hall both went 2 for 2, while Eliot Jones was 1 for 3 with an RBI and Merit Jones was 1 for 3 with two runs driven in for the Bandits.

Luce continued the Bandits’ pitching streak in the second game. He allowed five hits in the complete game, striking out seven and walking none.

Merit Jones again added two RBIs.

Idaho Falls (5-2-1) won despite getting just two hits off Scarlets pitchers Hunter Doyle and Jaden Sanchez. The Bandits were aided by five walks and five hit batsmen from the Scarlets pitchers, as well as a couple Billings errors.

